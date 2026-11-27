Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/51Wolstencroft . . . From The Victorian Elections to Duty of careMichael Gray GriffithNov 27, 202651ShareTranscriptEvery few weeks we have catch up with the delicious brain of Richard Wolstencroft.Join us and if you want, ask him a question yourselfDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksCafe’s Locked Out Mailing List Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeMichael Gray GriffithRecent EpisodesThe Music of The Freedom Community, Café Locked Out6 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithDr Chris Shoemaker, the Canadian Legend, is in the Cafe6 hrs ago • Michael Gray GriffithKevin Galalae exposing the global depopulation programNov 25 • Michael Gray GriffithDr Duncan Syme and the Call for an Independent Parliamentary Inquiry into AHPRANov 24 • Michael Gray GriffithRANTERS . . . Episode 3 : What happened to the Quiz show Blue?Nov 23 • Michael Gray GriffithBrady Gunn is in the Defiant Cafe with Dr OosterhuisNov 23 • Michael Gray GriffithWho is Lisa Jane Spencer . . . Well let's ask her.Nov 20 • Michael Gray Griffith