Wolstencroft is in the Cafe

Richard Wolstencroft (born 23 April 1969 in Melbourne, Australia; also known as Richard Masters) is an Australian filmmaker, writer, producer, actor, and festival director.

en.wikipedia.org

He co-directed his feature debut, the vampire film Bloodlust (1992), with Jon Hewitt. That same year, under the Masters pseudonym, he founded the Hellfire Club, Melbourne’s pioneering BDSM/kink venue that operated through much of the 1990s.

en.wikipedia.org

His second feature, Pearls Before Swine (1999), starred industrial musician Boyd Rice. Its rejection by the Melbourne International Film Festival prompted Wolstencroft to launch the Melbourne Underground Film Festival (MUFF) in 2000 as a platform for alternative, exploitation, genre, and political cinema; he has directed the event for decades.

en.wikipedia.org

Later works include The Beautiful and Damned (2008/2009), The Second Coming and its sequel (2015–2017), The Last Days of Joe Blow, and The Debt Collector (2022, later on Amazon Prime). He has directed around ten features overall, along with shorts and other projects, while also acting and producing.

imdb.com

Educated in part at La Trobe University with interests in political philosophy (including Nietzsche-influenced ideas), Wolstencroft remains a provocative figure in Australian independent film, known for challenging mainstream programming and censorship.

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