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Wolstencroft the Third.

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith

So much of our world is propaganda now that we decided to call this show Truthganda, for balance.

Does either Richard Wolstencroft or myself know the truth? Not really, but despite it all, we are still free to search for it.

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