Cafe Locked Out

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Grant Piper's avatar
Grant Piper
1h

we have lived that our lives - a locality slowly dying, no industrial progress since we were children. survive on 'grants' and volunteers. the people are also dead, in mind and now steadily in body. proud foot soldiers of The Establishment, normies deluded by the cacophony of lies, and happy to be that way as they take their meds and ask about your health. The land is empty, and will become emptier - that is now baked in. Just us and the wind towers, solar and transmission lines.

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jack morrison's avatar
jack morrison
6h

artists recognize others...........the "others" have distain for the "otherness of artists".......funny that......sad fact........

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