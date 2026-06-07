Xavier's Odyssey.

After a great gathering at Capel WA, our hosts introduced us to their extraordinary twenty one year old son, called Xavier.

After listening to him for a few minutes we asked if we could interview him.

This is his story.

If you would like to support our work, please consider buying our book, which we are happy to sign. For we, like many of you, are the Orphans of Goodbye Road

‘Goodbye Road by Michael Gray Griffith is now in The National Library of Australia.

Here is the link https://cafelockedout.com/product/goodbye-road-michael/