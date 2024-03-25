What was it that they offered you, that was so precious, so necessary, that you were willing to hand over your freedoms, the sacrifices of your forefathers, your bodily integrity. You even agreed to cut your loved ones out of your lives, because a man on television told you to do so, then obediently, you chose to remain silent as they sacked your workmates, who had decided not to comply, and then you continued to remain silent as they systematically attempted to turn the moral foundation of your society upside down.

Was your silence part of the deal?

Whatever this need was, you appear so content with the transaction, that this long incoming tsunami of truth, has not even reached your shores.

We’ve heard of those who secretly suspect that the reason they are always sick or worse, is because of the jab, and yet still they remain loyal to the sale, concealing the truth and helping to propagate the lies, through simply remaining quiet. The same silence you are using to bury your loved ones.

Is it still the virus that you are scared of?

Is it you, you are scared of? Are you still reeling from the fact that under fire you caved?

Or is it your fear of the future, that sealed the deal?

Do you suspect things are going to get worse, a lot worse, and that the first people they will come for, will be those who stood their ground, last time?

Is that why you continue to make it clear, that I am no longer your brother?

Do you need those, you believe are in charge to see that you are treating or even hating me correctly.

History loves the quiet ones, for it knows it will not have to work hard to record their stories, for in the future, who will want to read the tales of these people who decided to live, as if they were never here.

Finally, do you still believe that if you stay silent, and continue to accept the unacceptable with an indifferent expression, that somehow you will survive what you fear is coming?

Survive it to do what?

To live where?

To be whom?

An even quieter version of you? An isolated human being who offered all the majesty of being a human to the cold and lonely furnace of fear, until, when your own soul finally couldn’t take it anymore, you screamed at all the cameras watching you, only to discover that there was no one left, who loved you enough, to hear.

~Michael Gray Griffith

Subject, Richard Ford.

Maldon 8:32 Gathering. 24/25 March 2024