“What if we’ve been doing everything wrong?

In fact, worse than that, what if the path we’ve been on to try and fix this was not only leading us the wrong way, but the further we walked down it, the further we travelled from our greatest asset.

Community.

In the marches, in Convoy to Canberra, in the fight for Dazelle, in the My Place and similar groups, even in the 832 gatherings, we have all experienced this unique bond.

But to me, it was in the great marches and Camp Epic where the sense of belonging was disarmingly overwhelming.

What if, in these strange, silent times where we are all aware that darker times could truly be heading our way, the one thing we have that many of the others will start craving (if they aren’t already) is not only community, but the type of community we know we are capable of.

The other side can offer them everything else, and lots of things we can’t — i.e. jobs to pay their mortgages.

Forch

This is why our truth campaign, now five years old, has failed.

They know something about the truth that we ignore.

Our facts can’t feed and house their children.

They can’t pay their power bills with our ideology.

They can’t see any way to financially support their future by suggesting that they are living under the wrong constitution.

But what the leaders of the other side can’t offer them is their voice. And without your voice you can’t discover or display to the world the real you.

You, instead, become another quiet face in an already quiet crowd.

This is how we differ. This is what we can offer that the other side can’t. We can offer them the right to be themselves. To speak openly without fear of retribution. To be a part of discussions and debates which could allow them to grow.

And eventually, that’s what they will crave.

And the way to sell this to them is not to get online and bicker about each other, but instead to celebrate the true gift that God has given us; each other.

We have all earned the right to each other’s respect. None of us have to prove our courage to anyone else in the movement.

We have all tried, or supported, or followed many of our endeavours, and even though the majority of our actions have failed, we continually pick ourselves up and keep going.

Until now. We are slowing now. Now, many of us are fatigued. Which is why I’m writing this.

What if, instead of trying to find another campaign to push forward with, we consolidate who we are?

What if we spiritually allow ourselves to travel back to Epic and remember ourselves?

Remember how we were there?

We were divine.

We were a light of hope in a hurricane of madness.

We found each other in a world where everyone was suddenly lost.

For years now, people have been calling for unity, as though that was our only chance. But whenever we formed groups they’d break up.

But what if we are already joined?

What if that connection is what humanity itself needs?

What if that is why we were called to Epic: To receive this great gift, that God gave us the mission to share to the others?

More than facts, a deep, non judgemental, nurturing and resilient love.

Imagine if we all spiritually allowed ourselves to travel back to Epic in order to remember ourselves.

We were divine.

We were a light of hope in a hurricane of madness.

We found each other in a world where everyone was suddenly lost.

I believe it’s time for us to rekindle that flame — like waking up in the bush to find the fire out, but when you breathe onto it, enough coals glow that with a little work you’ll have a fire again.

A beacon of hope that we can keep burning, not through ideological unity, but through a deep respect for each other.

Most of us were discarded. Orphans on Goodbye Road. Even now we are more tolerated than accepted, more ignored than listened to.

This is why we need each other. And this is why, once we start glowing again, others might be drawn to us like moths lost in the dark gravitate towards a bulb.

When I was young, I hated church — except for one part.

The part where everyone turned to those around them and shook their hands while saying “peace be with you.”

My brothers and sisters, this is what I believe we should do now, and more often.

We should reach out to each other in celebration of the fact that you are part of a community whose combined arsenal holds seeds of greatness — powerful enough that, if we plant them with our deep love of humanity, they could grow into the ideas that could save us all.

It’s time to talk about finding ways to stave off the darkness.

Write your stories, compose your songs, share your ideas, and discuss what we have done that has worked and explore why many of our other projects have failed.

And more than that, share your story of how these years have not only been difficult, but ultimately good for you.

Order a signed copy of Michael’s essays from the last five years : Here

What have you discovered about yourself?

How have you changed?

There is a spiritual exodus happening.

That’s why they want to control social media — the town hall of the country.

They can sense people are no longer scared. Instead they are listening to the ranters, they are asking questions, and they are leaving.

This is why the AFP has a new department aimed at people like me.

In the USSR, when the leaders realized their ideology wasn’t holding people — that instead they were migrating to the West — they built their wall.

This department is the foundation of that wall.

The future is not set.

The winners have not been decided.

And if you take their money out of the equation, the other side has nothing left to offer.

Nothing at all.

Whereas we can offer them something incredibly precious: the right to be completely themselves, the right to be an empowered and beloved human being.”

Come home, come on, for our fire needs your breath.

Michael Gray Griffith

6/12/25