Carl started the Voice of Freedom 4 years ago – in a donga on the sunsh8ine coast he was living in
He spent 3 weeks working for TNT radio – before they learnt he wasn’t going to play ball with their controlled influence and contrived interviewees
TNT Media is a HUGE story just waiting to be exposed ..
Carl works on behalf of the people – his only interest is getting the best for the people.
To that end he and Cass Smith and have started FBN media with a view to give everyone interested in learning more about this fraud –
Carl's link https://vofhq.com/author/vofmc-1215/
Survival Seeds was formed with the ethos of inspiring people from all walks of life to begin the journey of growing their own food. Use This Link https://survivalseeds.com.au/ref/7/
Carl Liebold_ from Voice of Freedom_ joins Dr Paul Oosterhuis