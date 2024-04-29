Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Carl Liebold_ from Voice of Freedom_ joins Dr Paul Oosterhuis
Carl Liebold_ from Voice of Freedom_ joins Dr Paul Oosterhuis

Apr 29, 2024
Carl started the Voice of Freedom 4 years ago – in a donga on the sunsh8ine coast he was living in

He spent 3 weeks working for TNT radio – before they learnt he wasn’t going to play ball with their controlled influence and contrived interviewees

TNT Media is a HUGE story just waiting to be exposed ..

Carl works on behalf of the people – his only interest is getting the best for the people.

To that end he and Cass Smith and have started FBN media with a view to give everyone interested in learning more about this fraud –

Carl's link https://vofhq.com/author/vofmc-1215/

