Why my yoga teacher in Goa evicted us!

Stella has spent almost 30 years in South East Asia, arriving in Singapore in 1991. Married to a world famous Doctor in IVF. Together, they ran a very successful fertility centre at Gleneagles Hospital in Singapore. 12 years later, Stella went on to open a New Age Bookstore, vegetarian Cafe, yoga and healing space, named WHATEVER the Bookstore Cafe Yoga & Healing Space.



An avid yogi, she travelled the world seeking healing modalities primarily for herself and then helping others. The last 10 years prior to the scamdemic, Stella spent great lengths of time in Indonesia and India as well as many other countries, living an almost nomadic life, free to go wherever she wanted.

Then the scamdemic hit, Stella was in India. Six passports later, Stella eventually returned to an Australia she no longer recognised.

Australia had changed. It was not the free country she thought it was. All this and more delivered with a gorgeous sense of humour at 9.30pm AEST