Craig Garland is an independent Member of Parliament representing the electorate of Braddon in Tasmania's House of Assembly since March 2024. Garland is a fisherman and environmental advocate known for his grassroots activism and outspoken political style. He is currently recontesting his seat in Tasmania’s upcoming shock election set to take place on July 2019, 2025. Garland's policy priorities include opposing industrial salmon farming, advocating for affordable housing and energy, and supporting the establishment of a Tasmanian anti-corruption commission. He emphasizes representing his constituents over party interests, stating, "I represent the interests of the community, and not the interests of a political party or their corporate donors."

Forgotten People