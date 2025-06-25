earthwormwoman ep 42 A single Mum and her inspiratonal son

Tanya raised her son by herself and when he was 8 yrs old she got him started on a little lawn mowing business. He ran his little business for 10 years before he passed it on to another business kid. At 16 he came up with the brilliant idea to teach other parents what their kids could get out of running their own little business.

And therefore she built a business kid and now her business kid wants to help parents build their own business kid with a tailor-made training program! through confidence, creativity and communication? I'm excited to hear more about the course and the business kid and his Mum.