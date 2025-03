To start at the start follow the links

Part One

Part Two

Part Three

Part Four

Part Five

Part Six

Part Seven

Part Eight

The Last Chapters

Underarm, Jarrod gently tosses the lighter into the pit, but even before it has left their view, they can both see that the flame has gone out. "Fuck!" goes Steve. "Now what do we do?"

Sonya hears the lighter clink as it bounces …