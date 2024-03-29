Share this postThe Last Good Fridaycafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherThe Last Good FridayCafe Locked OutCafe Locked OutMar 29, 202420Share this postThe Last Good Fridaycafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareFor discussion. Shot in the back of Florence.20Share this postThe Last Good Fridaycafelockeddown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8SharePreviousNext
You’re right Michael. We do need a new version of God. I personally believe the original version Jesus taught before the authorities sabotaged it was the best. It’s as old as time, but it will seem new because we’ve been indoctrinated into the BS version of it for nearly 2000 years.
Thank you Michael. After extreme loss, I went within, silently and alone. Not in a prison cell or a hospital ward, but in my own bed on weekends
An sometimes on a week
Day. I still had to earn money to survive; I couldn’t give up completely. I had to deal
With my losses without seeking comfort from others: I knew I had their compassion and love. What I found was the warrior God within. The absolute essential of gratitude and the light of the strength of the fearless God within us. God dwells in each and everyone one of us; we were made in his image. We must honour our God within and feel strangely and unquestionably and even beatifically,
Empowered. We become one with our source, our light, our being.
I have once witnessed a woman undergoing a true meditative state whilst she was speaking to, and doing for, others. I was concerned about her as I didn’t understand that this was happening to her, and her eyes were looking but didn’t seem to be seeing. I spoke with her afterwards and asked her if she was OK. I said I felt like she had gone into the heavens. She said that is where she was. This was in January 2020. I was doing a weekend workshop on the 4 faces of women at the Brahma Kumaris Retreat in Frankston Sth.
We must learn to fly high. To tap into our core essence of being, and to reconnect with God and one another more easily via our energies.
Thanks for the opportunity to write to you Michael.