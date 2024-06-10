Over the last few years, many Australians have stayed silent about unacceptable events.

We’ve gotten so good at this, that accepting unacceptable events have become the norm.

But in reality, our communal silence is masking the fact that as a nation we are heading in a direction not designed to allow our human spirits to flourish.

If you want to visualise the tragic repercussions for us all when it come to the death of Dazelle, then imagine us all on a train, and this train had two directions that we could take, and we have just chosen the path in which we decided not to help Dazelle because Dazelle, for her own reasons, refused to comply.

Out the window now, we are passing a big sign. Can you see it, Australia? It reads;

“Wrong Way. Go Back!”

Ironically, in order to do this, all we have to do is speak out.

Will you do this?

Or will you continue to just sit in your seat and watch the wintery view grow colder, as her name, like a ghost of an Angel entangled in the voice of our soul, haunts all those who are still secretly holding on to a belief that we, as a people, are a generous, decent and brave.

~Michael Gray Griffith

Interviewed in her home in Singleton.