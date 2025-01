Hoodie asked me to repost this and we are honoured Too.

Please share

Tonight on Club Grubbery.

A Perth mum of two has had her children taken from her in the worst circumstances.

Her crime?

She took her son Jaxon to the hospital and when she received an awful diagnosis...she asked for a second opinion!!!!

Join our learned panel as we discuss this breach of human rights that affect us all.

You just couldn't make this stuff up and nor would you want to.

God bless.

Hoody and Johnny.