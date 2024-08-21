Who actually controls all our Doctors_ With Dr Dooley and Suspended Dr William Bay

Dr Dooley, from New Zealand, came on the Epic Podcast and told us that somewhere in the USA is a small building from which the APHRA’s of the world, which means all your doctors, are controlled.

Is he right?

Let’s hear him out and decide.

Joining us will the Suspended Dr William Bay.

Profile

Bruce Ross Dooley MD MS

Bruce has been practicing Functional (CAM, Integrative) Medicine since 1990. Prior to that, at the age of 28 and as an Emergency Medicine physician, he opened two minor emergency centres, one in Park City, Utah and the other in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Bruce then went on to open a total of four Integrative centres in Florida featuring EDTA Chelation therapy. During that period, he also founded two international companies: Marine Medical which outfitted and trained Yacht crews, and MercOut International for the testing and treating of mercury poisoning. He travelled globally training physicians on the the importance of considering, testing, and treating mercury toxicity using the 30-day oral MercOut program he created.

In the mid 90’s Bruce ran into opposition from the Florida Board of Medicine over his advocating EDTA Chelation Therapy for arterial disease. As a result of this battle and his being on the Board of the American College for the Advancement of Medicine (ACAM) , a 1,200-strong CAM physician organization, he learned about the 110-year-old Federation of State Medical Boards. Attending two of FSMB’s annual meetings “undercover” in 1998 and 1999, he then gave testimony in Washington DC before the 2001 Clinton White House Commission on CAM and revealed FSMB’s massive control over the U.S. Medical Boards and their efforts to wipe out CAM and other natural therapies.



Bruce received his B.S at St. Joseph’s University (Philadelphia), his M.S. in Immunology at Villanova University (Pennsylvania), and his M.D. at Thomas Jefferson Medical College (Philadelphia). He has active medical licensure in Hawaii, Florida, and New Zealand. Presently he lives in Golden Bay, NZ with his wife Inna and daughter Kyra and sees patients as a private consultant.