An Interview with Yuki OIKAWA, A brave Japanese Independent Journalist
An Interview with Yuki OIKAWA, A brave Japanese Independent Journalist

May 22, 2024
Yuki is seen as Japan’s tucker Carlson.

Previous to Covid, Yuki Oikawa had a youtube channel with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, where he was focused on challenging the rise of globalism and our journey towards a one world government.

When Covid hit, this youtube page was deleted and yet still he vigorously campaigns.

So what is life like in Japan, post Covid?

Well, remarkably, his stories, Japanese stories, could be ours.

In order to fully defend ourselves against the impeding threat of global tyranny, is it prudent for us all to become connected globally?

