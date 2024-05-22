An Interview with Yuki OIKAWA, A brave Japanese Independent Journalist

Cafe Locked Out Podcasts are free to consume but not to produce, so if you can take out a paid subscription that would be wonderful. Mgg

Yuki is seen as Japan’s tucker Carlson.

Previous to Covid, Yuki Oikawa had a youtube channel with hundreds of thousands of subscribers, where he was focused on challenging the rise of globalism and our journey towards a one world government.

When Covid hit, this youtube page was deleted and yet still he vigorously campaigns.

So what is life like in Japan, post Covid?

Well, remarkably, his stories, Japanese stories, could be ours.

In order to fully defend ourselves against the impeding threat of global tyranny, is it prudent for us all to become connected globally?