Is ChatGTP driving psychologists & counsellors into extinction_

Lindsay Spencer-Matthews began his second career as a psychologist in 1996. He and his wife, Sarah, moved to Queensland in 2000 to start their family. After a brief retirement, he returned to private practice in 2011 and has continued working with individuals, couples, and families ever since. He gave a TedX UQ talk in 2016 on “How To Be The Luckiest Person In The World”, and wrote a book called “Why Clever People Do Dumb Things”. The COVID years were a turning point for Lindsay. In January of 2020, he and his family had just disembarked from the Diamond Princess when it became infamous for the return journey, becoming stranded off Japan following an on board outbreak of the disease. Watching the global response unfold, and expecting the worst on the Diamond Princess which did not eventuate, they began questioning the narrative. The data they were seeing didn’t match the headlines or public messaging. Drawing on his background as a psychologist, Lindsay recognised the widespread use of specific psychological principles, like fear and simple messaging, in the public health narrative. His training in the scientific method seemed the opposite of “the science” that was being relentlessly cited in the media. Their search for answers led them down a very different path, one that many in the Café Locked Out audience will likely find familiar. Lindsay became involved with Parents With Questions, encouraging families to “ask intelligent questions.” His participation drew the attention of AHPRA, who investigated him for allegedly “bringing the profession into disrepute” and “undermining the Government message regarding vaccines.” The outcome? A non-specific warning, with no formal mark on his record. Today, Lindsay continues to work with Parents With Questions, supporting their latest campaign encouraging Australians to write to their local GPs and seek clarification about the TGA’s updated advice that COVID injections are no longer recommended for healthy individuals under 19. Lindsay also continues to work as a solo suburban psychologist, doing face-to-face and distance consults, and he is about to launch an online membership program called “How to Thrive in a Mad Mad World” through his webpage www.greatchangemaker.com.au.