Earthwormwoman _43 Evie_ from love Child to Warrior Woman

Single Mum of 4 Evie talks with me about worth, beauty, family and friendships.

Evie battles with all of this and questions, why it is so wrong in other’s eyes to feel good about yourself and to look and feel attractive?



Evie recently lost her Cambodian born Dad and was reunited with her siblings at the funeral. Her family survived polpot and came to Australia as a whole as refugees the 80’s because of one man, who said leave our fortune to my mums family house in Battambang to her half-brothers in-laws and start a new magical life!! They spent over 5years in the camp waiting waiting,.

Thank you for supporting this channel

If you would like to help support me more any purchase made through grassesoflife.com.au will give you 10% off with the code earthwormwoman25