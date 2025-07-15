Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4
2

And So Now We're Shooting Koalas?.

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jul 15, 2025
4
2
Share
Transcript



And interview with Sue Arnold, Activist and Investigative Reporter.

Record in Ocean Shores QLD
15/07/25

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture