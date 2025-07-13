Allison, A QLD Paramedic who can't come home

At the age of 38, in 2012, I travelled to Queensland to work with QAS. I gave up my entire life (including my job as a Transport Safety Officer), packed it up, left my family and made the journey north for a new and exciting adventure as a Paramedic. I was finally fulfilling my dream of becoming a Paramedic.

I was accepted into the very last Diploma Group with QAS. Group 85. It was a difficult decision, but I had to follow my dream. I struggled continuously for the first few years, as I felt so home sick. But I finally qualified and all the huge sacrifices were worth it. From then on, the only way to become a Paramedic was by doing the degree. I embarked on this journey whole heartedly.

I gave it my all. I lived and breathed being a Paramedic. It was my life. I dedicated myself to being the best Paramedic I possibly could. All my patients got a piece of me and got the best care possible when they were in my care. I prided myself on this. The QAS owned me for 10 years. I was repaid by being forced to resign over an illegal mandate to be vaccinated against Covid.

Which we now know, was an illegal demand. I fought hard against being vaccinated, as I didn’t believe it was safe. How right I was. I took my matter to the QIRC and they upheld the decision for QAS to deny my exemption application, which left me with two choices. Either resign to avoid any disciplinary action or be terminated and leave a black mark against my name.

I opted to resign. Turns out, it didn’t matter if you resigned or if you were terminated. We all have a black mark against our name. Some of the on flow effects of this happening included; loss of a relationship, loss of income, loss of super, loss of livelihood, loss of property, loss of life savings and having to start from scratch at 50 years of age. I opted to return to my home state of Victoria, to be near family. Every week since then has been a battle for me emotionally.

To think I gave my entire being to QAS and this is how I was treated, as were my comrades who are in the tranches with me. I also never received my 10 year service medal (I no longer want it). I am still deeply upset over what transpired and how I was treated. Undeserved treatment.

I continue to put one foot in front of the other after dealing with all of that. I have experienced such loss and struggle to see much hope, most of the time. I have managed to get a job helping people again. It’s taken a long time. I wasn’t sure I’d be able to.

But it’s who I am.