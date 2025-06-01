David and Nina - Celebrating the journey of covid veterans

David and Nina live in the northern suburbs of Adelaide. Married 30 years, 3 adult children, a dog, eight chickens and a rabbit called George. They currently run a small ‘food and seed’ stall at the Old spot Farmers market.

David worked as a head chef in a large Hospital, Nina as a Chiropractors assistant.

When the scamdemic hit, they felt they were the fortunate ones, both retaining their jobs for a time.

Forced to move to North because of job losses, David took on temp cheffing work, while Nina established a market stall with a friend selling seeds and seedlings to encourage people to become more self-sufficient. The stall was a success, not because it made money, but it became a hub and a connecting point, finding the awake; even a guy who had lost his partner, because he would not take the vax and he cried because we were the first people he spoke to who were on the same awakening journey.

The Lucky County.

Lyrics Michael, music Ai

The couple found a church of like minded awake people. Nina got involved in learning more about the constitution and volunteers with Love Adelaide, and helps out a friend on her farm and drives around with handwritten messages on the back of her car to wake people up.

David prepares food for the stall; hot soup, cakes and engages with the public, encouraging the awake and saying awake things to the “not so awake”.

Note; their story edited by Kelli - this couple have much more to share.

