1

Fort Bill - Celebrating the Beauty of Men -

A Cafe Locked Out Documentary
Michael Gray Griffith
Apr 10, 2025
1
Transcript

It's March 2025 and we are on the mid north coast of NSW

As Florence turns off the sealed road and onto the dirt, the familiar hills and swollen creeks that pave the way to 'Fort Bill' have us entranced.

The wait to see these men has been long, and Florence the Freedom Bus is crying out for their TLC

In this Cafe Locked Out Documentary, you'll see Phil read his poetry, work on the bus and handle a python, Rossco with his classic humour, when after sanding the bumper, he temporarily changed a vowel in CafeLockedOut.com - and Rossco's up close, personal interview which will melt your heart.

