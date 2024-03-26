Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Moving On into the Apathy with a Broken Heart
Moving On into the Apathy with a Broken Heart

Late one night Amber received an invite to come on a live with Cafe Locked Out.

We had just hit 100K followers and thought Amber was the the 100th.

We were celebrating after crossing the sealed WA border, unvaccinated.

But Amber was grieving for the love of her life, Rob who had just been killed by the Jab.

It brought it home just how difficult the times were.

Since then Amber has been trying to raise awareness by regularly planting the Forest of the Fallen all over Victoria.

But how is she coping herself?

Tonight we have a chat with her to see if and if so how, she is moving on.

