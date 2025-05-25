"Oosterhuis and Griffith: Is the Covid War Over?

Cafe Locked Out

Recently, Michael stated that the Covid war was over, saying that despite truth bombs still periodically emerging, the shrapnel spins off to where?

To me, there have been no arrests, and if you took it, you took it, and if you didn't, you didn't.

It's a stalemate.

But I do feel that AI is the new front, as the rich and powerful conspire to make most of us redundant.

Dr. Oosterhuis disagrees.

And so, in Michael's second show back, The Beloved Doctor will give us an update on the long Covid war, as well as having a debate with Michael as to which is the most pressing issue.

