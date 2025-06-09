Rosemary Marshall & George Kesic_ Our Front line fighters on the turn of the Tide

Every weekend in Sydney, they plant The Forest of the Fallen, a place to meet and share the truth with the public.



But what drives these two and others like them to face ridicule from skeptics while documenting the stories of those injured by the jabs or who know someone who has been harmed?

Now, the tide appears to be turning as the truth begins to pour through a crack these two may have helped pry open. Their tag-team effort led talkback radio host Chris Smith to publicly apologize for promoting the jabs.

Joining us is Dr. Paul Oosterhuis.