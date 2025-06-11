The Power Of One _ _ _ Who is the Woman on the Bus_ with Dr_ My Le Trinh

Tonight I’ll again talk about the new Café Locked Out Online Library. More of that below.

But joining us too is Dr My Le Trinh and Jan, the woman on the bus.

THE LIBRARY

“The CLO Road Interview Library” here is the link https://rumble.com/c/c-7725951

In the recovery time, I have been trying to sort things I should have addressed years ago.

Previously, all the interviews we have recorded on the road were mixed in with all the shows we do. Making them very hard to find.

Some of them are separate. Some of them are in longer videos where we interviewed people in groups, and made them into one show.

With time I’m separate them to.

There are still more to go up, but this should be a start.

They are free to watch and nearly all of them are unedited, to capture the history of the speaker.

Sadly we may have lost some when Facebook shut down the main Café Locked out Page.