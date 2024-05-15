Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Russell Broadbent MP on CLO_ with Dr Paul Oosterhuis
Russell Broadbent MP on CLO_ with Dr Paul Oosterhuis

May 15, 2024
Tonight, Dr Paul Oosterhuis and I are honoured to have a chat with Russell Broadbent. A rare political hero of our times.

Russell Evan Broadbent is an Australian politician who is a member of the House of Representatives, representing the Division of Monash. He is one of the longest-serving current members of parliament, having been in parliament from 1990 to 1993, from 1996 to 1998, and since 2004.

