The Astonishing and Deep Discoveries of Karl And David Nixon
The Astonishing and Deep Discoveries of Karl And David Nixon

Aug 18, 2024
Ignorance is bliss, but bliss is fleeting and in it's wake we are left where we began with more and more questions.'

What is in our blood? What is in our medication? What is on the swabs?

To our eyes nothing but to their microscopes, another world of staggering beauty emerges, but is it all natural? Or are we been populated, on the tiny scale with ??? Well you tell me.

Or rather, why not let our tireless explores show us what they've found.

PLEASE NOTE: a lot of this is visual so if you want to watch the video is here

https://rumble.com/v5beh2l-the-astonishing-and-deep-discoveries-of-karl-and-david-nixon.html

