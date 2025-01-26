Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
The Beneficiaries of Suffering
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:17:58
-1:17:58

The Beneficiaries of Suffering

_ Cafe Locked Out On The Road
Jan 26, 2025
Share

Whilst interviewing the famous brings hits, there is such treasure to be found in each others stories and souls.

~Mgg

IAN

Ian drove 400 kms to meet us to share his concerns about what is happening to his country, What he ended up doing is sharing the story that he is still processing.
If you have a story or interview suggestion

Lisa

Lisa has been with the movement since the beginning. A woman whose soul is full of the dents of life is now facing another challenge, the loneliness of aging and the dual loneliness of being black sheep all of her life.

Cafe Locked Out

Planting the seeds of Freedom, one voice at a time.

Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
If you like what we do and want to help support us in these difficult financial times
Why not consider a Gold Coin Donation
https://cafelockedout.com/donate/
You will also find our merch here in the shop.
And an interactive map where you can find us.
You can also join our mailing list,/substack here

Cafe Locked Out
To circumnavigate censorship, FB 10 year ban, on CLO page and & Youtube ban, please sign up to our mailing list. Cafe Locked Out Recording Australian Voices Everywhere For Australians Everywhere ~M
By Michael Gray Griffith

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
KULTURE'S AUSTRALIA DAY MUSIC EVENT, we're there.
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Inspirational Kay Reid, One of the Original Cardi Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
Wolsterncroft_ Trump and Us
  Michael Gray Griffith
Steve Parker with a conversation starter on the upcoming vote
  Michael Gray Griffith
How do you trust a system when you now know so much_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Bravest Anzac at the Shrine Protest was a Sri Lankan Wedding Photographer
  Michael Gray Griffith
Mika Vauhkala the Finn taking on Finland
  Michael Gray Griffith