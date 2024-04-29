Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
5 Australian Interviews
5 Australian Interviews

Apr 29, 2024
Interviews recorded in Williams Town.

My Beloved Bike has to go.

Our plans now are to keep documenting the stories of Australians, which means soon we will be hitting the road again and sadly the motorbike can't come, and the money from the sale can be used for fuel and maintenance of the bus

So i'm seeing if there's anyone out there who is after one.

Registered/ No Road Worthy

KMS 43572

Registration number:

1U5VL

Registration status & expiry date:

Current - 25/05/2024

Motorcycle:

2013 GREY SUZUKI GS500

Learner approved motorcycle (LAM):

Yes

Cubic capacity:

498

Body type:

SOLO

VIN/Chassis:

VTTBK221300102218

Engine number:

M504136254

Registration serial number:

3672053

Compliance plate / RAV entry date:

02/2013

Sanction(s) applicable:

None

$2200.00

