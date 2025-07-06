Is the government trying to outlaw Homes Schooling_

About Lydia Denker & Homeschool Academy Australia

Lydia Denker is a single mother, singer-songwriter, and passionate advocate for educational freedom. After her own son was failed by the school system, Lydia made the bold decision to homeschool and quickly discovered how isolating and confusing the journey can be. With no central support, she had to build everything from scratch.

That’s how Homeschool Academy Australia was born, the first of its kind, a flexible, affordable, and curriculum-aligned platform that empowers homeschooling families through live interactive workshops, resources, and real-world learning. Lydia brings not only lived experience but a fierce commitment to supporting the “accidental homeschoolers,” the school-refusers, and the families who never thought they’d homeschool.

Her mission is simple: real support for real families, with real results.