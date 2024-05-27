9:11 The day that changed our lives, But what really happened? Meet Richard Gage

Richard Gage, AIA–

Come listen to this interview with San Francisco Bay area architect Richard Gage, AIA, member of the American Institute of Architects and founder & former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

Mt Gage now leads the charge for a new World Trade Center investigation along with his courageous wife Gail atRichardGage911.org.

Mr. Gage became interested in researching the destruction of the WTC high-rises after hearing the startling conclusions of a reluctant 9/11 researcher, David Ray Griffin, on the radio in 2006, which launched his own unyielding quest for the truth about 9/11.

The organization he founded, AE911Truth,now