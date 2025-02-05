A Chat with podcaster Scott Challen

Scott Challen is an Aussie entrepreneur, RAAF veteran, and truth seeker, known for his fierce independence and commitment to exposing the utter incompetence and corruption of our leadership class.

A man shaped by adversity, Scott’s roots run deep in rural Australia, where he developed an unshakable work ethic on cattle and sheep stations, building sites and then joining the Air Force as an Airfield Defence Guard (ADG). Although his career was cut short by significant injury after 5 years, his leadership, discipline, and ability to endure were cemented in this period as part of his character.. These qualities have carried him through every endeavor, from scaling businesses to hosting thought-provoking conversations on his social media, *Shallowchal*, where he challenges political norms and societal shifts.

Raised by a single mum, attending 24 schools during a turbulent childhood upbringing to becoming a powerhouse in business. He’s a dedicated fitness enthusiast, veteran advocate, and family man with 4 daughters, with a passion for exposing hidden truths, writing thought-provoking articles, and sharing his assessments of how bad Australia is becoming . With a growing presence on TikTok, insta, X, Scott Challen continues to leave a mark by living life on his own terms and inspiring others to do the same.

