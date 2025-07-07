Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
earthwormwoman _45 Shhhh____it_s Brady Gunn
1
0:00
-1:14:26

earthwormwoman _45 Shhhh____it_s Brady Gunn

Rohana. . .Streaming to Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jul 07, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I’m excited to have Brady Gunn on earthworm woman this Monday for a few reasons. One is that discussions, life, people who come into my life seem to be aligning. Not that anything grandiose has come of it but that there are deep conversations and inner movements that keep reminding us of the correct way to be, to exist, to live your best life. Brady Gunn has written a book called The Art of Shh …I heard about it well before I started earthwormwoman as I wanted to buy it as it was and still is very pertinent to both me and others I am close to. It’s all about quietening that inner critic, the self-sabotager, that voice that holds you back.


If you like my podcasts and want to help keep me going you can by buying your castor oil and more through Grassesoflife.com.au . Receive 10% off all purchases using the code earthwormwoman25
Many thanks

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture