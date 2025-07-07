earthwormwoman _45 Shhhh____it_s Brady Gunn

I’m excited to have Brady Gunn on earthworm woman this Monday for a few reasons. One is that discussions, life, people who come into my life seem to be aligning. Not that anything grandiose has come of it but that there are deep conversations and inner movements that keep reminding us of the correct way to be, to exist, to live your best life. Brady Gunn has written a book called The Art of Shh …I heard about it well before I started earthwormwoman as I wanted to buy it as it was and still is very pertinent to both me and others I am close to. It’s all about quietening that inner critic, the self-sabotager, that voice that holds you back.



Many thanks