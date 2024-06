When I was in Freemantle, I interviewed Alex in my bus, and her interview went uber viral.

Her claim was that the windmills, now dotting our country, were basically a useless fraud.

.You can watch that interview here

cafelockedout A post shared by @cafelockedout

Now Four Corners has done a hit piece on Alex; The State Attacking Whistleblowers ?

Or Are they justified?

Lets ask Alex.

Joining us will be Robyn, an Tom from the WTF show.