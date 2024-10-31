Are we dancing in the ruins of Human-Only-Art?

True artists are rare, and they often choose not to be so voluntarily. We have entertainers and decorators, but many stifle their true voice in order to regain access to their audience. There is a methadone-like dependency on applause.

Personally, I believe our bravest artists today are the meme creators, even if many of them are using AI. One meme can communicate so much instantly; it can even have profound depth, like a visual poem.

Currently, AI is a creative tsunami, washing away many artists forever. Voice-over actors are all but gone, graphic artists who don’t learn to use AI will soon follow, if they haven’t already, and musicians are under attack from AI-generated songs. Today, I heard from a producer that many film producers are delaying the completion of films until they can replace post-production staff with AI. None of this will return.

Are actors next? Why not? From a producer’s point of view, millions of dollars are spent to produce a film that may fail to turn a profit, while a few thousand spent on AI could be a much safer bet.

Could theatre become the last bastion for actors? Surely, people won’t want to watch robots act, right? Yet in Europe, ABBA did a full AI show, filling huge venues and delighting audiences.

I don’t have all the answers, or even all the questions, but I know AI is here. I saw an ad today promoting the ability to write a novel a day for Amazon using AI. A novel a day? Grammatically perfect and in any style you wish.

Last night, one audience member penned a poem for the play My Brother, My Brother, My Brother on his way back from the theatre. He then used AI to add music, and it worked.

The future is here, and one question looms: where will we fit into it? I even got AI to proofread this.

A Season of plays by playwright Michael Gray Griffith which bravely celebrate the complexity and forgotten beauty of men.



The Wolves are Theatrically Dancing in The Ruins. A Season of Plays at The Alex Theatre in a time when theatre faces unprecedented challenges and venues, like The Alex, are closing their doors



But the Wolves are set to reignite the stage this November with not just one, but two thrilling new plays, along with readings of two others.



My Brother, My Brother, My Brother 30th October- 2nd November and 6th-9th Nov 7.30pm https://trybooking.com/CWBTX



Marooned

13-16th November and 20 21 23 Nov https://trybooking.com/CWBTU



The Alex Theatre STK Level 1 135 Fitzroy St St Kilda For more info thewolvestheatre@gmail.com



BOOK NOW

LINK IN BIO



AND BRING YOUR SONS

7h