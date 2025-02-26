Cafe Locked Out
Author_ Wendy Daniel_s_ Childhood Vaccinations_ For health or Profit
Author_ Wendy Daniel_s_ Childhood Vaccinations_ For health or Profit

Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 26, 2025
Transcript

Wendy kindly agreed to come into the cafe tonight to share her views on Childhood vaccinations.

Here is a link to her book
Vaccines: Myths and Facts - 4th Edition

https://inhousebookstore.com.au/products/copy-of-vaccines-myths-and-facts-4th-edition

‘Detox after Covid and Thrive’, takes you from being mainstream medicine compliant to navigating your own journey to health. Some simple things you can do yourself, some supplements you may have heard about, how and when to choose a good practitioner, nine websites at the leading edge of covid recovery and TEN successful case histories from Australian naturopaths.

Click here book if you’d like to purchase it

Https://www.lightoftruths.net/

It’s on Amazon Kindle or in hard copy from

www.inhousebookstore.com.au

‘Detox after Covid and Thrive’

Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
