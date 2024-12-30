Broken Hill Stories 01 My Father was a Good man

Australia has never remained the same. Throughout our brief history, it has constantly changed, yet somehow, it has always remained Australia. And we have always remained proud Australians.

That was until the Covid years, when a tsunami of fear washed away our communal identity, leaving us silently trying to ignore an undercurrent of shame.

This left us with a question that it is not polite to ask: Who are we now?

Despite living in what should be one of the richest countries in the world, many are struggling financially, and in the face of great change, we feel powerless—even worthless.

Why?

If we, as a people, through conversation and action, don’t find a way to agree on our current identity—or on an identity of who we should strive to be—then big business, the Government, and the mainstream media will create an identity for us that suits their needs, and we will have to live under that.



So, before that happens, we decided to hit the road again. Like modern-day apprentice street historians, we are willing to record anyone who will speak and ask them questions about our culture.

Who are we now?

Where are we going?

And if we don’t want to go there, what other options are open—or can we open?

Our goal is to travel from town to town, posting the voices we record in an attempt to foster this conversation.

For how can we defend ourselves from those who would oppress us if we don’t actually know who we are?

—Michael Gray Griffith

Cafe Locked Out