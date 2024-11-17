Citizen One: The Case Against Digital Identity: Paul Conlon, in the Cafe

Citizen One: The Case Against Digital Identity - About the

Author

Queensland-based author, Paul G. Conlon, is a professional engineer and product manager with a

unique perspective on the intersection of identity and technology. His formative years were shaped

by his family’s survival of Nazi Germany’s identification policies, igniting an enduring passion for

understanding the historical impact of centralised identity systems.

With degrees in Electronic Engineering and Information Technology, Paul has two decades of global

experience working with digital systems in the private sector and is a former Engineering Officer in

the Australian Army. In 2023, he was selected as a judge for ‘hack:DiD’, a global software

competition and long-term initiative dedicated to empowering self-sovereign identity (SSI)

education. In 2024, he was invited to write a speech on the dangers of digital ID, to be delivered in

the Australian Senate.

Paul’s exploration of centralised identity’s historical consequences resonates deeply in today’s digital

realm, where government-controlled digital ID poses new threats to individual privacy and freedom.

Paul’s ability to explain complex systems in simple terms, honed through commercial-technical

writing and daily news articles, covering financial and political trends, makes him a powerful voice in

the debate over the future of digital ID.

For Australian Sales go here

https://buy.stripe.com/aEUbMMgztbh33Fm3ch

For international orders go here.

https://buy.stripe.com/4gwg322IDfxj2BiaEK

I've also created a 10% discount coupon that we can promote tonight: CAFELOCKEDOUT

Cafe Locked Out

Recording brave Australian Voices

Opening Song : Peaceful Warrior, available from KULTURE here

https://cafelockedout.com/.../kul.../music/peaceful-warrior/

Closing Song: All You Gotta Do :Aussie Spirits

Available from KULTURE here

https://cafelockedout.com/.../kulture/music/all-we-gotta-do/

Join our mailing list here

https://cafelockedout.com/

Join CLO.Social

A Fort For Free Speech

To support our work with a one-off gift

https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here

https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE

To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to

https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion

Contact us here

Cafelockedout@gmail.com