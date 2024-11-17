Citizen One: The Case Against Digital Identity - About the
Author
Queensland-based author, Paul G. Conlon, is a professional engineer and product manager with a
unique perspective on the intersection of identity and technology. His formative years were shaped
by his family’s survival of Nazi Germany’s identification policies, igniting an enduring passion for
understanding the historical impact of centralised identity systems.
With degrees in Electronic Engineering and Information Technology, Paul has two decades of global
experience working with digital systems in the private sector and is a former Engineering Officer in
the Australian Army. In 2023, he was selected as a judge for ‘hack:DiD’, a global software
competition and long-term initiative dedicated to empowering self-sovereign identity (SSI)
education. In 2024, he was invited to write a speech on the dangers of digital ID, to be delivered in
the Australian Senate.
Paul’s exploration of centralised identity’s historical consequences resonates deeply in today’s digital
realm, where government-controlled digital ID poses new threats to individual privacy and freedom.
Paul’s ability to explain complex systems in simple terms, honed through commercial-technical
writing and daily news articles, covering financial and political trends, makes him a powerful voice in
the debate over the future of digital ID.
Citizen One: The Case Against Digital Identity: Paul Conlon, in the Cafe