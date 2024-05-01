Coping with Disillusionment_ Pierre Kory MD President of Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

It's an honor to welcome Pierre Kory, President of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, back to the show, along with our esteemed cohost Dr. Paul Oosterhuis.

Today, let's delve into the current happenings in the USA and gain insights into their perspectives on the unfolding events here.

Please note, this interview has been pre-recorded.

The latest offering from Ben Antoniadis, “Mad Season”, is a statement on the insaneness of recent times, both heady and exhilarating and also dark and overwhelming. It is a sonic exploration and journey of the spirit through the current battles we face in the “quiet war” being waged on humanity. The war, of course, has been raging a long time.

The opening track, “Awakening”, was written on the occasion of a rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on December 21, 2020. Also known as the “Christmas Star”, the occurrence seemed to signify the opposing forces on the battlefield, foreshadowing the conflict to come. While many were eager to put the nightmare of 2020 behind them, it was clear, to some, that it was only the beginning.

“Sleepwalking Through World War Three” takes the listener through the dystopic landscape of the “post-truth” world envisioned by so-called “elites”:

“Drugs and computer games to keep them entertained

Deep fake news to wash their brains

A rat wheel for a little exercise

To forget about the nanobots crawling inside”

Ultimately, the song resolves to combat the godlessness of the new age with an appeal to faith. This spiritual yearning is the creative drive for other songs, including “So Far From Home” and “Questions For God”, the latter, a collaboration with poet and playwright Michael Gray Griffith. The two also collaborated on lead single, “The Poetry Of Chapel Street”, which is a memorable pop tune of Griffith’s inspired poetry about the frolicking hustle and gritty reality of that significant Melbourne landmark.

The only song on the album that pre-dates the “pandemic” that never was, is the title track, “Mad Season”. Recorded in 2024, it combines Len Hawco’s blues-infused lead guitar, with the rambling poetry of the song that was largely written in 2019 and later completed the following year as a kind of musical harbinger of the unfolding war. From the “piggery of the political class”, to the “media” that “take us all for fools” and the “reality TV show they call Divide and Rule” the song questions the powers that be and those ideologues who “spout their lame isms, only to create greater division.”

However, in the end, through the spiritual battles we face, it is a sense of oneness that leads the poet to the song’s conclusion:

“But I am you, as you are the other

And you are me, as I am your brother

May God be with you, and God be with me

May we be one, the sum greater than me and you, and everyone”.