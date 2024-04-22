Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Dawn an RN who worked at the QRAC (Quarantine Camps) joins Dr Paul
Dawn an RN who worked at the QRAC (Quarantine Camps) joins Dr Paul

Apr 22, 2024
Dr Paul recently touched on people dying from lung/heart issues, developing autoimmune and going on immunosuppressive drugs, high risk of infection and dying.

Dawn felt that he had just described her. Dawn an RN who felt coerced into taking the shot herself, previously worked at the Wellcamp (QRAC) Queensland Regional Accommodation Centre where she’d worked in isolation with c-positive patients.. Majority who were jabbed. In the past she worked in West Africa with HIV/AIDS patients, then did horrific breast cancer work in East Africa, so backwards and forwards to Africa.

