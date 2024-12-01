Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

Depopulation or just good business? With Hedley Rees, Managing Consultant at PharmaFlow Limited

Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 01, 2024
2
2
Share
Transcript

Hedley challenges both sides of the debate. His view is not one of an efficient elite looking to depopulate, but of corporations hiding a desperate need to increase profits by rebranding failed drugs as vaccines, and attempting to hide the carnage under propaganda.

So if you were injured or lost a loved one, it’s okay, it was never personal, it’s just business.

Cafe Locked Out
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/

Join CLO.Social (Clo.social is the address)
A Fort For Free Speech

To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate

To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout

KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/

If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
Three Heroic Doctors, a short Documentary by Cafe Locked Out
  Michael Gray Griffith
Late Saturday Night In the Cafe with Director/Actor Terry McMahon
  Michael Gray Griffith
More Canada: Michael moves to a Wednesday Night Show: 9:30pm
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Passionate_ Veteran Activist Kathy Scarborough LIVE with The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
It_s a Huge Honour to announce a Conversation with Kamahl Singer Kahmal in The CLO
  Michael Gray Griffith
Kulture Artist Interview - Jessica Jasmine
  Michael Gray Griffith
Adrian Macrae and Liz Gunn in the Cafe
  Michael Gray Griffith