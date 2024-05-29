Cafe Locked Out Podcasts
Doc Ahmad Malik, one of the UK's cancelled heroes
0:00
-1:33:20

May 29, 2024
Transcript

Doc Malik is a Dr and an orthopedic surgeon who has a passion for honesty and good ethics......bizarre in this current world eh?? Doc Malik spoke up against the experiment and now runs a podcast called Honest Health. His mission to make our society healthier and more liberated.

7 Comments
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Cafe Locked Out
