Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Dr Joe Kosteric with Dr Paul Oosterhuis
3
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:36:55
-1:36:55

Dr Joe Kosteric with Dr Paul Oosterhuis

Cafe Locked Out Podcast
Michael Gray Griffith
Dec 22, 2024
3
2
Share
Transcript

It’s a brave registered doctor willing to come in the cafe.

But the conversation moved to solutions, which I loved.

Dr Joe

GP, speaker, author, and health industry consultant, Dr Joe is a regular in the media and since 2003 is often called to give opinions in medico legal cases. He holds a number of advisory and consultancy positions. Joe teaches students at UWA and previously Curtin Medical schools and has been involved in post graduate education for over 20 years.

Prior to this he held senior positions in the Australian Medical Association and has sat on numerous industry and government boards.

This 40 page photo book was put together by Michael. It is a collection of historic pictures taken mainly by Michael and Kelli Stevenson. They range from the Melbourne protests, up to the present day, where Michael’s image adorns the rear of the hardcopy book. A personal message will be included, at your request or we can choose.

Price is $69 plus $15 for postage and handling; total $84.

Please email us at cafelockedout.shop@gmail.com to enquire about our stocks

Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/


To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com

Discussion about this podcast

Cafe Locked Out
Cafe’s Locked Out Mailing List
Defending Free Speech by Refusing to be Silent. We post daily Podcasts and updates.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael Gray Griffith
Recent Episodes
The Little Match Girl . . . An Australian Christmas Story
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Day one Musician Untied us all
  Michael Gray Griffith
A 5 year old, I was sent to Australia, alone. Pam Wright on The Cardi-Girls
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Persecuted Cardiac Nurse_
  Michael Gray Griffith
The Show About Nothing With Kel Murray and Matt Lawson
  Michael Gray Griffith
#3 Earthworm Women: Dr Dina in conversation, loneliness and social isolation
  Michael Gray Griffith
Episode _24 KULTURE with host Robyn from Courage is the Cure
  Michael Gray Griffith