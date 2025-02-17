Earthwormwoman _13 Jennifer and Graham and Golden Drops of Good

I’ve invited Jennifer back. I spoke with her a few years back as she is damaged from taking the jabs and her story is tragic. I know she has been on the Golden Drops path so I’m interested to hear how she is now. I have also invited a lovely man called Graham on. I met Graham years ago when he asked us to bring our play Marooned to Frankston, and that we did! I’m interested to hear more about his small business making Golden Drops.
Please like my Page Earthwormwoman
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570217734814
Please join us on clo.social
its free to join and be an active member
To access all our podcasts for free
and keep abreast of what we are up to
Join our mailing list here
https://cafelockedout.com/
To support our work with a one-off gift
https://cafelockedout.com/donate
To be a valued supporter, you can join our Patreon here
https://www.patreon.com/c/cafelockedout
KULTURE
To listen to and support Kulture Artists go to
https://cafelockedout.com/kulture/
If you have a story or interview suggestion
Contact us here
Cafelockedout@gmail.com
Share this post