Earthwormwoman _13 Jennifer and Graham and Golden Drops of Good
Earthwormwoman _13 Jennifer and Graham and Golden Drops of Good

Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 17, 2025
1
Transcript

I’ve invited Jennifer back. I spoke with her a few years back as she is damaged from taking the jabs and her story is tragic. I know she has been on the Golden Drops path so I’m interested to hear how she is now. I have also invited a lovely man called Graham on. I met Graham years ago when he asked us to bring our play Marooned to Frankston, and that we did! I’m interested to hear more about his small business making Golden Drops.

Discussion about this podcast

