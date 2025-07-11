Cafe Locked Out

Cafe Locked Out

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
5

The Video: Lindsay The Ipswich Psychologist talks about US, an our Country

On the Road With Cafe Locked Out
Michael Gray Griffith's avatar
Michael Gray Griffith
Jul 11, 2025
1
5
Share
Transcript

We drove out to Ipswich hunting for new ways to understand what happened to our country.

Lindsay has delicious brain. It was worth the journey.

Lindsay’s Link- Great Change Maker

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Cafe Locked Down
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture