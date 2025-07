These Short on the Road Doco’s are a new path for Kelli and I.

We’d love to hear what you think.

This is a story from Queensland.

Heather was killed by the vaccine and her daughter, Terri, has been fighting for justice ever since.

If you like our work and want to see us continue, you can do so here.

Or perhaps you could move up to a paid subscriber

And if you have a story, contact us at cafelockedout@gmail.com