Earthwormwoman Episode _9 Holistic Heike_ a liver of life!
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:09:33
-1:09:33

Earthwormwoman Episode _9 Holistic Heike_ a liver of life!

Michael Gray Griffith
Jan 27, 2025
Transcript

I’m having a chat with Heike Hohaus A Holistic Clinical Nutritionalist. I have no idea what we will be talking about, we have had a brief connection over the phone, she’s got life, energy and I’m sure lots to offer.
I didn’t bother asking for a short bio as her email response to me said it all
- making 100kg potatoes worth of salad
- picnic + ride
- lecturing via zoom
- rejoicing with flowers
Talk Monday, Heike

