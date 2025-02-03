Cafe Locked Out
Earthwormwoman_10 energy_ frequency and healing
Earthwormwoman_10 energy_ frequency and healing

Michael Gray Griffith
Feb 03, 2025
nergy, frequency and vibration healing.
Terese is a quantum astral healer. She connects to an individual’s energy or frequency or higher self and can send in healing energy, or remove pain.


She has been using this skill for the Earth and individuals since the beginning of the plandemic and would love to teach others how to use the energy, that we all have, to heal themselves and others and how to block negative energy that is directed at them by others.
